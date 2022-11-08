Electromed GAAP EPS of $0.01 misses by $0.03, revenue of $10.7M in-line
Nov. 08, 2022 4:58 PM ETElectromed, Inc. (ELMD)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Electromed press release (NYSE:ELMD): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.01 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $10.7M (+7.0% Y/Y) in-line.
- Homecare revenue increased to $9.6 million in the quarter, up 4% from $9.3 million in Q1 FY 2022.
- Reported operating income of $44,000, compared to $538,000 in the same period a year ago, largely due to macroeconomic and supply chain factors as well as non-recurring expenses.
- Repurchased $145,000 of common stock under the share repurchase program.
- Cash as of September 30, 2022 was $6.0 million.
