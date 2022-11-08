Two Harbors Investment Q3 earnings miss as wider mortgage spreads weigh

Nov. 08, 2022 5:00 PM ETTwo Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Q3 earnings on Tuesday fell short of the average Wall Street consensus and decreased from a year ago as wider mortgage spreads negatively impacted the mortgage REITs book value.

Still, TWO shares gained 1.2% in extended trading.

“With the 30-year mortgage rate 400 basis points higher than a year ago at around 7%, and with the economy softening, we expect prepayment speeds to be below those from previous discount environments," said Nick Letica, Two Harbors’ chief investment officer. “We are well-positioned to benefit from slower speeds with our portfolio of low coupon MSR and high coupon RMBS.”

Q3 earnings available for distribution of $0.64, missing the $0.79 consensus, fell from $0.87 in the second quarter ended June 30.

Book value of $16.42 per common share represented a -16.2% economic return on book value. That compares with $20.41 in Q2, representing a -4.7% economic return on book value.

Total portfolio stood at $16.56B as of September 30 versus $18.44B as of June 30.

Average portfolio yield of 4.61% rose from 4.39% in Q2, and average cost of financing was 2.84% vs. 1.69% in Q2, resulting in a net spread of 1.77% in Q3 vs. 2.70% in Q2.

Total interest income of $94.39M climbed from $36.04M in Q3 2021.

Conference call on November 9 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Earlier, Two Harbors Investment Non-GAAP EPS of $0.64 misses by $0.15, net interest income of $11.04M.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.