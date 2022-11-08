Custom Truck One GAAP EPS of -$0.01 misses by $0.06, revenue of $357.8M misses by $37.98M
Nov. 08, 2022 5:00 PM ETCustom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Custom Truck One press release (NYSE:CTOS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.01 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $357.8M (+0.1% Y/Y) misses by $37.98M.
- Quarterly gross profit improvement of $22.9 million, or 35.1%, to $88.2 million compared to $65.3 million for third quarter 2021
- Gross profit, excluding $42.6 million and $50.2 million of rental equipment depreciation in the third quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively, increased 13.3% to $130.8 million compared to $115.4 million for third quarter 2021. (Gross profit excluding rental equipment depreciation is a non-GAAP measure)
- Quarterly net loss of $2.4 million, driven by gross profit growth of $22.9 million, compared to a net loss of $20.5 million in third quarter 2021
- Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA of $91.6 million compared to $84.4 million in the third quarter 2021
