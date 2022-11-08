HCI Group Non-GAAP EPS of -$5.62, revenue of $126.55M

Nov. 08, 2022 5:01 PM ETHCI Group, Inc. (HCI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • HCI Group press release (NYSE:HCI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$5.62.
  • Revenue of $126.55M (+27.5% Y/Y).
  • Claims from Ian remain consistent with views we disclosed in October. We have adequate reinsurance to cover Ian claims and liquidity to support our business and growth plans. Excluding Ian, our insurance divisions produced solid results this quarter as gross premiums grew more than 20% and our gross loss ratio improved to 41.4%, a decline of 6.5 points from second quarter 2022. Ian underscores the value of homeowners insurance and the importance of a healthy insurance industry.”

