Coty announces tender offers for ~$200M outstanding notes to reduce debt

Nov. 08, 2022 5:05 PM ETCoty Inc. (COTY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Coty (NYSE:COTY) on Tuesday announced its offers to purchase for cash up to $100M of its U.S. dollar-denominated notes and up to €100M of its Euro-denominated notes.
  • The tender offers is a continuation of the company's $1.1B debt reduction over the last 15 months.
  • Coty (COTY) estimates reduction in interest expense related to the debt securities would be ~$11M annually at current exchange rates.
  • Note purchases will be done with cash on hand, short term borrowings under Coty's (COTY) revolving credit facility and cash generated from operations.
  • The tender offers will expire at 11:59 pm ET on Dec. 7, or any other date to which Coty (COTY) extends the applicable tender offer, unless earlier terminated.
  • Coty (COTY) also posted Q1 results largely in line with estimates and reiterated FY outlook despite inflationary fears.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.