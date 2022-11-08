Coty announces tender offers for ~$200M outstanding notes to reduce debt
Nov. 08, 2022 5:05 PM ETCoty Inc. (COTY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Coty (NYSE:COTY) on Tuesday announced its offers to purchase for cash up to $100M of its U.S. dollar-denominated notes and up to €100M of its Euro-denominated notes.
- The tender offers is a continuation of the company's $1.1B debt reduction over the last 15 months.
- Coty (COTY) estimates reduction in interest expense related to the debt securities would be ~$11M annually at current exchange rates.
- Note purchases will be done with cash on hand, short term borrowings under Coty's (COTY) revolving credit facility and cash generated from operations.
- The tender offers will expire at 11:59 pm ET on Dec. 7, or any other date to which Coty (COTY) extends the applicable tender offer, unless earlier terminated.
- Coty (COTY) also posted Q1 results largely in line with estimates and reiterated FY outlook despite inflationary fears.
