Ovintiv reports Q3 net earnings of $1.19B

Nov. 08, 2022 5:07 PM ETOvintiv Inc. (OVV), OVV:CABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Ovintiv press release (NYSE:OVV): Q3 net earnings of $1.19B.
  • Total production was 516 MBOE/d, including 179 thousand barrels per day ("Mbbls/d") of oil and condensate, 87 Mbbls/d of other NGLs and 1,500 million cubic feet per day ("MMcf/d") of natural gas.
  • Guidance: Full year capital investment is expected to total approximately $1.8 billion, at the high end of the previous capital guidance range. Total BOE volumes have increased to 505 to 515 MBOE/d, reflecting strong new well production performance from the Montney. Full year total cost guidance remains unchanged. The guidance assumes commodity prices of $80/bbl for WTI oil and $7/Mcf for NYMEX natural gas for the fourth quarter.

