Telesis Bio GAAP EPS of -$0.42 beats by $0.05, revenue of $6.68M beats by $1.38M; raises FY22 revenue outlook

Nov. 08, 2022 5:10 PM ETTelesis Bio, Inc. (DNAY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Telesis Bio press release (NASDAQ:DNAY): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.42 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $6.68M (+138.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.38M.
  • 2022 Financial Guidance
  • Revenue is now expected to be between $23 million and $25 million, an increase from previous guidance of $22 million to $24 million. Consensus of $23.03M.
  • Gross margin is expected to be within the 48% to 52% range, consistent with previous guidance.
  • Operating expenses including R&D and SG&A are expected to be within the $62 million to $65 million range, consistent with previous guidance.
  • Cash on hand is anticipated to be approximately $40 million at the end of 2022.

