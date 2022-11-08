Fuel Tech GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.03, revenue of $8.02M beats by $1.4M
Nov. 08, 2022 5:11 PM ETFuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Fuel Tech press release (NASDAQ:FTEK): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $8.02M (+6.2% Y/Y) beats by $1.4M.
- “Q3 2022 revenues increased 6.1%, led by higher revenues within our Air Pollution Control (APC) business segment. APC revenues through the first nine months of 2022 totaled $7.7 million, exceeding APC revenues for the full year 2021 of $6.9 million. We expect full year 2022 revenues for APC in the range of $11-12 million. Our FUEL CHEM business segment outperformed our expectations and, as a result, we now expect full year 2022 FUEL CHEM revenues in the range of $14-15 million, up from our prior forecast of $13-15 million."
Comments