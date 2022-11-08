Fuel Tech GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.03, revenue of $8.02M beats by $1.4M

Nov. 08, 2022 5:11 PM ETFuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Fuel Tech press release (NASDAQ:FTEK): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $8.02M (+6.2% Y/Y) beats by $1.4M.
  • “Q3 2022 revenues increased 6.1%, led by higher revenues within our Air Pollution Control (APC) business segment. APC revenues through the first nine months of 2022 totaled $7.7 million, exceeding APC revenues for the full year 2021 of $6.9 million. We expect full year 2022 revenues for APC in the range of $11-12 million. Our FUEL CHEM business segment outperformed our expectations and, as a result, we now expect full year 2022 FUEL CHEM revenues in the range of $14-15 million, up from our prior forecast of $13-15 million."

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.