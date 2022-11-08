GoodRX down 11% despite Q3 beats as Q4 revenue outlook falls below consensus
Nov. 08, 2022 5:13 PM ETGoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) is down 11% in after-hours trading after releasing Q4 revenue guidance that is below the consensus estimate.
- In Q4, the company is expecting revenue of ~$175M to $180M (consensus $204.86M).
- The outlook overshadowed strong Q3 results as GoodRx (GDRX) beat on the top and bottom lines.
- In Q3, the company's net loss ballooned 131% to $41.7M compared to the prior-year period (-$0.10 per share, basic and diluted vs. -$0.04).
- Revenue of ~$187M was a 4% year-over-year decline.
- In the quarter, general and administrative expenses rose ~38% to $49.5M.
