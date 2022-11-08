Lemonade Q4 guidance trails consensus; Q3 net loss ratio swells

Nov. 08, 2022 5:15 PM ETLemonade, Inc. (LMND)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) stock slid 7.5% in Tuesday after-hours trading after its guidance for the last quarter of the year indicates slightly weaker than expected revenue after its Q3 loss came in slightly than expected.

The app-based insurer expects Q4 revenue of $77M-$80M vs. $80.7M consensus; in-force premium of $612M-$615M at Dec. 31, vs. its prior guidance of $610M-$615M; and gross earned premium of $147M-$150M vs. $136.4M reported for Q3.

Q3 GAAP EPS of -$1.37, wider than the -$1.36 consensus, widened from -$1.10 in Q2 and from -$1.08 in Q3 2021.

Q3 net loss ratio swelled to 105% in the latest quarter from 90% in the prior quarter and from 81% in the year-ago period.

Q3 premium per customer of $343 at the end of Q3 2022 rose from $290 at the end of Q2. In-force premium was $609.2M at the end of Q3 increased from $457.6M at the end of Q2.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA loss of $65.7M vs. loss of $50.3M in Q2 and loss of $51.3M in Q3 2021.

Q3 total revenue of $74.0M, topping the $64.7M consensus, rose from $50.0M in Q2 and from $35.7M in the year-ago quarter.

Gross earned premium of $136.4M rose from $106.8M in the prior quarter and from $79.6M in the year-earlier period.

Q3 sales and marketing expense of $35.8M declined from $37.0M in Q2 and from $42.2M in Q3 2021.

Conference call on Nov. 9 at 8:00 AM ET.

Earlier, Lemonade (LMND) GAAP EPS of -$1.37 misses by $0.01, revenue of $74M beats by $9.26M

