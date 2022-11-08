ProAssurance GAAP EPS of -$0.17 misses by $0.31, revenue of $273.08M misses by $16.14M

Nov. 08, 2022 5:15 PM ETProAssurance Corporation (PRA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • ProAssurance press release (NYSE:PRA): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.17 misses by $0.31.
  • Revenue of $273.08M (-11.8% Y/Y) misses by $16.14M.
  • Favorable prior accident year reserve development of $7 million
  • Consolidated combined ratio of 107.9%, up 1.3 points
  • Consolidated operating ratio of 98.3%, improving 1.2 points
  • Net investment income of $25 million, an increase of 28%
  • Equity in losses of unconsolidated subsidiaries of $6.9 million, reflecting lower market valuations in LP/LLC investments
  • Adjusted book value per share(1) of $25.75, down $0.21 and $0.41 per share from June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
