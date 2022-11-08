ClearPoint Neuro GAAP EPS of -$0.15, revenue of $5.1M

Nov. 08, 2022 5:16 PM ETClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (CLPT)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • ClearPoint Neuro press release (NASDAQ:CLPT): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.15. Revenue of $5.1M vs $4.6M.
  • CLPT reaffirmed full year 2022 revenue outlook of between $21.0 and $22.0M.
  • Cash and short-term investments totaled $40.5M as of Sept 30, 2022.
  • CLPT said three new products were cleared by FDA in the quarter and are in the process of being deployed in limited market releases before the end of the year.
  • "We achieved another strong quarter for revenue despite a historically high case cancellation rate and hospital supply chain disruptions." - President and CEO Joe Burnett

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.