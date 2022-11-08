ClearPoint Neuro GAAP EPS of -$0.15, revenue of $5.1M
Nov. 08, 2022 5:16 PM ET ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (CLPT) By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- ClearPoint Neuro press release (NASDAQ:CLPT): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.15. Revenue of $5.1M vs $4.6M.
- CLPT reaffirmed full year 2022 revenue outlook of between $21.0 and $22.0M.
- Cash and short-term investments totaled $40.5M as of Sept 30, 2022.
- CLPT said three new products were cleared by FDA in the quarter and are in the process of being deployed in limited market releases before the end of the year.
- "We achieved another strong quarter for revenue despite a historically high case cancellation rate and hospital supply chain disruptions." - President and CEO Joe Burnett
