Nomad Foods prices ~$830M term loans
Nov. 08, 2022 5:18 PM ETNomad Foods Limited (NOMD)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) said Tuesday it priced a $700M term loan and a €130M term loan.
- The $700M term loan bears interest at a rate per annum equal to the SOFR rate plus 3.75% due 2029 and the €130M term loan bears interest at a rate per annum equal to EURIBOR plus 3.5% due 2029.
- Net proceeds will be used to repay its existing $960M principal term loan due in 2024 and for general corporate purposes.
- The term loans are expected to close on Nov. 10.
- No assurance can be given that the term loans will be completed.
