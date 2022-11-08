Heritage Insurance Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.83 misses by $0.77, revenue of $165.49M beats by $2.88M

Nov. 08, 2022 5:19 PM ETHeritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Heritage Insurance press release (NYSE:HRTG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.83 misses by $0.77.
  • Revenue of $165.49M (-1.1% Y/Y) beats by $2.88M.
  • Gross premiums written of $304.5 million, up 11.1% from $274.2 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Gross premiums earned of $308.0 million, up 4.6% from $294.4 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net earned premiums of $159.7 million, down 1.7% from $162.4 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Ceded premium ratio of 48.1%, up 3.3 points from 44.8% in the prior year quarter.
  • Net loss ratio of 97.6%, 17.8 points higher than the prior year quarter of 79.8%.
  • Net expense ratio of 35.7%, up 3.0 points from the prior year quarter amount of 32.7%.
  • Net combined ratio of 133.3%, up 20.8 points from 112.5% in the prior year quarter.

