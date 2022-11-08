Accel Entertainment GAAP EPS of $0.25 beats by $0.07, revenue of $267M misses by $2.91M

Nov. 08, 2022 5:20 PM ETAccel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Accel Entertainment press release (NYSE:ACEL): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.25 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $267M (+38.1% Y/Y) misses by $2.91M.
  • Net income of $22.4 million for Q3 2022; an increase of 108% compared to Q3 2021
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $41.1 million for Q3 2022, an increase of 9% when compared to Q3 2021
  • Accel is reaffirming 2022 location, gaming terminals, revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA guidance.- 
  • 2022 Revenue estimated to be $960 - $990 million vs $967.75M Consensus
  • 2022 Adjusted EBITDA estimated to be $160 - $165 million

