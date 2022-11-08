AbCellera Biologics up 7% on Q3 earnings beats

Nov. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETAbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments

  • AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) is up 7% in after-hours trading after its Q3 2022 results beat on the top and bottom lines.
  • However, the company swung to a loss of $21.4M in the quarter from income of $26.6M in the year-ago period (-$0.08 per share, diluted vs $0.08).
  • Revenue of ~$5.5M was a ~95% year-over-year decline. This is because AbCellera (ABCL) benefitted from $93.3M in royalty revenue in Q3 2021.
  • Operating expenses dropped ~47% in the quarter to $33.6M.
  • Abellera (ABCL) ended the quarter with ~$372M in cash and cash equivalents, a ~22% decline from Dec. 31, 2021.
