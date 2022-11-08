Flotek GAAP EPS of -$0.25, revenue of $45.62M
- Flotek press release (NYSE:FTK): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.25.
- Revenue of $45.62M (+348.1% Y/Y).
- Announced agreement with ProFrac Services, LLC to supply 20 JP3 Verax analyzers with six placed in service in the fourth quarter
- Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue improved for the fifth consecutive quarter, to negative 18% compared to negative 25% in the second quarter 2022 and negative 42% in the first quarter 2022.
- Quarter-end cash and cash equivalents of $8.6MM was impacted by continued rapid growth and the associated increase in working capital. As of November 8, 2022, cash had improved to $11.1MM
