Flotek GAAP EPS of -$0.25, revenue of $45.62M

Nov. 08, 2022 5:33 PM ETFlotek Industries, Inc. (FTK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Flotek press release (NYSE:FTK): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.25.
  • Revenue of $45.62M (+348.1% Y/Y).
  • Announced agreement with ProFrac Services, LLC to supply 20 JP3 Verax analyzers with six placed in service in the fourth quarter
  • Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue improved for the fifth consecutive quarter, to negative 18% compared to negative 25% in the second quarter 2022 and negative 42% in the first quarter 2022.
  • Quarter-end cash and cash equivalents of $8.6MM was impacted by continued rapid growth and the associated increase in working capital. As of November 8, 2022, cash had improved to $11.1MM

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.