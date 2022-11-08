Porch Group GAAP EPS of -$0.88, revenue of $75.4M misses by $6.66M
Nov. 08, 2022 5:36 PM ETPorch Group, Inc. (PRCH)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Porch Group press release (NASDAQ:PRCH): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.88.
- Revenue of $75.4M (+20.1% Y/Y) misses by $6.66M.
- GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $86.4 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $5.1 million for the third quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss was impacted by a $57.1 million goodwill and intangible impairment recorded in the quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $ (13.0) million or -17.2% of total revenue, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $873 thousand or 1.4% of total revenue for the third quarter of 2021.
