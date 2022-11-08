Porch Group GAAP EPS of -$0.88, revenue of $75.4M misses by $6.66M

Nov. 08, 2022 5:36 PM ETPorch Group, Inc. (PRCH)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Porch Group press release (NASDAQ:PRCH): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.88.
  • Revenue of $75.4M (+20.1% Y/Y) misses by $6.66M.
  • GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $86.4 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $5.1 million for the third quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss was impacted by a $57.1 million goodwill and intangible impairment recorded in the quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $ (13.0) million or -17.2% of total revenue, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $873 thousand or 1.4% of total revenue for the third quarter of 2021.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.