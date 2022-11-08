Lucid announces $600M at-the-market program, $915M investment by unit of Saudi's PIF
Nov. 08, 2022 5:40 PM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) on Tuesday announced a $600M at-the-market program and up to $915M additional investment by Ayar Third Investment, its majority shareholder and affiliate of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF.
- Ayar will buy from Lucid (LCID) up to $915M of shares in one or more private placements through at least Mar. 31.
- Ayar will pay a price per share equal to the volume-weighted average price to the public of the shares that Lucid (LCID) sold in the ATM program during such calendar quarter.
- The private placements are not a part of ATM offering, and are in addition to the $600M of shares that Lucid (LCID) may sell under the ATM program.
- Ayar will not offer, sell or pledge any Lucid (LCID) shares for six months after the date of any private placement.
- Lucid (LCID) intends to use net proceeds from the ATM program, as well as from the private placements, for general corporate purposes.
- The EV maker also reported Q3 results below expectations, sending its shares down 11%.
