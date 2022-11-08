GreenFirst Forest Products Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.13, revenue of $153.42M
Nov. 08, 2022 5:40 PM ETGreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (ICLTF), GFP:CABy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- GreenFirst Forest Products press release (OTCPK:ICLTF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.13.
- Revenue of $153.42M (+430.9% Y/Y).
- Outlook
- During the third quarter of 2022, further interest rate rises in response to ongoing inflation continued to soften lumber demand. This was evidenced by a decline in lumber market prices throughout Q3 2022 and leading into Q4 2022. Despite this, throughout Q3 2022 there were short windows of price support and tightening lumber supply, spurred on by the curtailment of lumber production announced by mills in the province of British Columbia.
Comments