Tantech board approves 1-for-24 share consolidation
Nov. 08, 2022 5:42 PM ETTantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) on Tuesday said its board approved a share consolidation of its common shares at a ratio of 1:24, effective Nov 9, 2022, to regain Nasdaq listing compliance.
- Beginning on Nov 9, 2022, the company's common shares will trade on the Nasdaq on a split-adjusted basis, under the same symbol "TANH" but with a new CUSIP Number, G8675X149.
- The share consolidation will reduce the number of outstanding shares from 29.3M to ~1.2M.
- Authorized number of common shares will be reduced by the same 1:24 ratio from 60M to 2.5M.
