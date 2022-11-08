Stocks recorded their third consecutive day of gains on Tuesday, rising as Americans headed to the polls for the U.S. midterm elections. The Dow led the major U.S. equity averages higher, rising by 1%.

While equities continued their recent recovery, cryptocurrencies endured selling pressure amid a liquidity crunch at Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange. As a result, names like Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), Riot Blockchain (RIOT) and Marathon Digital (MARA) finished lower.

Among individual stocks, Him & Hers Health (HIMS) surged on earnings news, expanding its value by about a fifth. Quarterly results also prompted buying in Sanmina (SANM), which reached a new 52-week high.

On the other side of the ledger, R1 RCM (RCM) lost about half its value after posting a surprise loss for its latest quarter. The company also announced a CEO change.

Sector In Focus

Worries about a high-profile pillar of the cryptocurrency market sent the entire asset class lower. This, in turn, prompted selling in stocks related to the sector.

The crypto drop started amid liquidity issues at Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research hedge fund, which spilled over to the billionaire's FTX crypto exchange. Late in the day, news broke that Binance had agreed to buy FTX in the face of solvency concerns.

Amid the crisis, the FTX Token (FTT-USD) dropped 76%. This led to an overall decline in crypto. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) retreated more than 11%, while Ethereum (ETH-USD) dropped nearly 17%.

In this environment, crypto-related stocks pushed lower. Coinbase (COIN) fell 11%, Riot Blockchain (RIOT) declined 7% and Marathon Digital (MARA) retreated 5%.

Standout Gainer

Him & Hers Health (HIMS) surged almost 20% following the release of quarterly results. This came as the company also offered a strong forecast.

The telehealth firm exceeded projections on earnings and revenue, with a top-line figure that jumped 95% from last year. The firm said its adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $6.1M, compared to a loss of $9.8M in the same period last year.

Looking ahead, the company predicted revenue for Q4 of $159M to $162M, beating analysts' estimate of $134M. Meanwhile, HIMS also projected an adjusted EBITDA profit of up to $2M.

HIMS finished Tuesday's trading at $5.53, an advance of 91 cents on the day. This took the stock to its highest level in a month. Shares remain well off a 2022 closing high of $7.22.

Standout Decliner

A disappointing earnings report and a major leadership change sparked selling in R1 RCM (RCM). Shares of the provider of revenue cycle management services to the healthcare sector cratered by almost 50%.

The company reported a GAAP loss of $0.07 per share, surprising analysts, who had projected a profit. Revenue climbed 31% from last year but the growth rate was slower than experts had predicted.

RCM also revealed that Joseph Flanagan will step down as CEO, effective January 1. Lee Rivas will succeed Flanagan as chief executive.

The news sent the stock tumbling $7.34 to close at $7.41. During the session, RCM reached an intraday 52-week low of $6.74. For 2022 as a whole, shares have dropped 71%.

Notable New High

Sanmina (SANM) received a boost from its latest earnings report, driving the stock to a new 52-week high. Shares climbed nearly 11% on the news.

The company reported a Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.50, topping projections by $0.17. Revenue also exceeded estimates, climbing 34% to $2.2B.

Thanks to the earnings report, SANM soared to an intraday 52-week high of $66.53. The stock moderated a bit from there but still finished at $65.45, climbing $6.48 on the day.

For more of Wall Street's best- and worst-performing stocks, turn to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.