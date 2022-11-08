Regeneron's Libtayo approved as first-line advanced NSCLC treatment with chemotherapy

Nov. 08, 2022 5:52 PM ETRegeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

FDA APPROVED text on sticker on the blue background with pen and keyboard

Iryna Drozd

  • The US FDA has approved an additional indication for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) Libtayo, this time as a first-line treatment in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy.
  • The indication is for patients with no EGFR, ALK or ROS1 aberrations and have metastatic or locally advanced tumors that are not candidates for surgical resection or definitive chemoradiation
  • Regeneron (REGN) noted that the combination can be used in patients no matter their PD-L1 expression.
  • Libtayo (cemiplimab) was already approved in 1L advanced NSCLC as a monotherapy in patients with high PD-L1 expression.
