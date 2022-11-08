IAMGOLD GAAP EPS of -$0.23, revenue of $343.3M
Nov. 08, 2022 5:50 PM ETIAMGOLD Corporation (IAG), IMG:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- IAMGOLD press release (NYSE:IAG): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.23.
- Revenue of $343.3M (+16.7% Y/Y).
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $536.1 million and liquidity of $636.8 million at September 30, 2022.
- Outlook: The Company expects that annual production will exceed the top end of the previous guidance range of 570,000 to 640,000 ounces and is revising guidance upwards to 650,000 to 705,000 ounces.
- Cash costs guidance for 2022 has been revised downwards to $1,100 and $1,130 per ounce sold and AISC guidance is revised downwards with costs expected to be between $1,600 and $1,650 per ounce sold, largely reflecting the higher sales expected for the full year, partially offset with higher costs from inflation.
Comments