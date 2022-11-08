In an effort to calm investors worried about potential liquidity and credit risk from cryptocurrency exchange FTX's troubled token FTT (FTT-USD), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) said Tuesday that it has "very little exposure" to Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX and zero exposure to FTT.

"Coinbase and our customers are not in any direct danger of liquidity or credit risk," Coinbase CFO Alesia Haas wrote in a blog post. "Regardless of whether the Binance/FTX transaction completes, we have very little exposure to FTX and we have no exposure to its token, FTT."

Haas also noted that Coinbase (COIN) doesn't have any exposure to SBF's trading firm, Alameda Research. The hedge fund came under scrutiny in recent days given its huge holdings in FTX Token (FTT-USD), the 30th largest digital coin by market cap that dropped some 75% in late afternoon trading amid mounting solvency concerns, pulling down the rest of the crypto market.

That bearish price action came days after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said his crypto exchange will sell the rest of its outsized holdings in FTX Token (FTT-USD) due to "recent revelations." It wasn't until earlier on Tuesday when Binance came to the rescue and signed a non-binding agreement to acquire FTX's non-U.S. business in the wake of a "significant liquidity crunch" at FTX.

Coinbase (COIN) stock dropped 10.8% on Tuesday, bringing its year-to-date losses to 80% amid broader macroeconomic headwinds stinging the crypto space, including rising interest rates and growing recession risks.

Seeking Alpha contributor Bill Maurer contended that Coinbase stock could reach new lows due to the panic spreading around FTX.