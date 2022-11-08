Zendesk cuts ~300 jobs globally - SEC filing
Nov. 08, 2022 6:02 PM ETZENBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Zendesk (ZEN) disclosed in a filing Tuesday that it approved a plan to eliminate about 300 positions, or ~4.9% of its total global workforce, in a push to cut costs.
- The software services provider said it expects to incur about $28M in charges related to job cuts to pay severance, employee benefits and related expenses.
- The company said about $8M of the charges will be realized in Q4 2022 and $20M are expected to be future cash expenditures.
- Zendesk said workforce reduction will be substantially complete by Q1 2023.
- Stock essentially flat in after hours.
