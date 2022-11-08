Zendesk cuts ~300 jobs globally - SEC filing

Nov. 08, 2022 6:02 PM ETZENBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor

processor chip, tech environment, blockchain concept

blackdovfx

  • Zendesk (ZEN) disclosed in a filing Tuesday that it approved a plan to eliminate about 300 positions, or ~4.9% of its total global workforce, in a push to cut costs.
  • The software services provider said it expects to incur about $28M in charges related to job cuts to pay severance, employee benefits and related expenses.
  • The company said about $8M of the charges will be realized in Q4 2022 and $20M are expected to be future cash expenditures.
  • Zendesk said workforce reduction will be substantially complete by Q1 2023.
  • Stock essentially flat in after hours.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.