Filings show Musk disposing of $4B in Tesla stock
Nov. 08, 2022 8:45 PM ET By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Elon Musk has sold nearly $4B worth of Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) since Friday, according to a series of SEC filings Tuesday night.
- The sales came in heavy batches sold by his trust on Nov. 4, 7, and 8, according to the filings.
- That amounts to 19.5M Tesla (TSLA) shares sold over that span. On the most recent of the filings, Musk's beneficial ownership after the series of sales sat at 445.6M shares, after starting on Nov. 4 with 465.1M shares.
- Since Tesla stock (TSLA) closed Thursday, shares have fallen more than 11%.
- The stock moves mean that Musk's net worth dropped below $200B, with much of that tied up in his Tesla stake.
