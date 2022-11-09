The arrival of the midnight hour on the East Coast brought closing of the last open polls in Hawaii; combined with last-hour closings in California, Idaho, Oregon and Washington, the polls were closed in all states except Alaska. And what had earlier looked like a solid move of Congressional seats toward the Republican party moderated heavily in Democrats' favor as the count wore on.

The story of the night so far is that most races have gone largely as expected: All of the 28 Senate races called so far haven't changed party hands. And while the House is still currently expected to turn Republican, it may be with a thinner GOP majority than it first appeared - or some late-counting California House seats may have a lot to say about the matter.

Republicans have won or are favored in some 217 House races, according to The New York Times - one short of the exact figure needed to take control of the House. Another 15 races were considered "toss-ups" at the late hour, with Republicans holding the slight edge in some, and Democrats had flipped some reliably Republican seats to their side.

Over in the Senate, control hinges on every seat, with the chamber currently split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats. As of shortly after midnight, Democrats had been called the winner or holder of 47 seats to the Republicans' 46, leaving seven seats to decide control of the chamber. And that kept the focus on three Senate races in particular.

In Pennsylvania, Democratic nominee John Fetterman held a slim lead over Republican challenger Mehmet Oz with 86% of the votes in. In Nevada, where there aren't results yet to see, Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto faced a tight race against Republican Adam Laxalt. And in Georgia, with 89% of the vote in, Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker are deadlocked close to 49% each; if that result holds with both finishing below 50%, then a runoff between the two would decide the seat on Dec. 6, a full four weeks away.

As of 12:15 a.m. ET, stock index futures were mixed, reflecting the uncertain results. S&P futures (SP500) are up 0.03%, Nasdaq (COMP.IND) futures up 0.22%, and Dow (DJI) futures are now back to down 0.1%.

Check out more about what to watch in markets as the races become final.