Bengal Energy GAAP EPS of $0.00, revenue of $2.14M

Nov. 09, 2022 12:25 AM ETBengal Energy Ltd. (BNGLF), BNG:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Bengal Energy press release (OTCPK:BNGLF): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.00.
  • Revenue of $2.14M (+13.8% Y/Y).
  • Bengal generated funds from operations of $1.8M during Q2 fiscal 2023 compared to $0.4M in Q2 fiscal 2022.
  • Bengal generated $1.1M of cash from operations during Q2 fiscal 2023 compared to $0.6M of cash from operations in Q2 fiscal 2022.
  • The company's share of total Cuisinier production in the current quarter was 15,996 bbls, which is a 13% decrease from the 18,303 bbls produced in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.
  • The current quarter production averaged 174 bbls/d compared to 184 bbls/d produced in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

