China inflation rate falls more than expected amid slowdown in cost of both food and non-food

Nov. 09, 2022 12:37 AM ETFXI, PGJ, EWH, CAF, CYB, GXC, TDF, CHIQ, YINN, YANG, CQQQ, CHIX, MCHI, CXSE, KWEB, ASHR, KBA, CWEB, KUREBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • China's annual inflation dropped to 2.1% Y/Y in October 2022 from 2.8% in the prior month, compared with market consensus of 2.4%.
  • This was the lowest figure since May, due to a slowdown in cost of both food and non-food.
  • Producer price index, which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products, fell by 1.3 per cent in October, down from a rise of 0.9 per cent in September
  • Within CPI, food prices in China rose by 7 per cent from a year earlier in October, compared with 8.8 per cent growth in September, while non-food prices grew by 1.1 per cent last month, year on year, down from a reading of 1.5 per cent growth in September.
  • China’s core consumer inflation rate, excluding the volatile prices of food and energy, rose by 0.6 per cent in October compared with a year earlier, unchanged from September.
  • On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased by 0.1% in October, compared with estimates and September's reading of 0.3%.
  • ETFs: (FXI), (KWEB), (CQQQ), (MCHI), (ASHR), (YINN), (TDF), (CHIQ), (GXC), (EWH), (KBA), (YANG), (CXSE), (CAF), (CWEB), (PGJ), (KURE), (CHIX), (CYB).

