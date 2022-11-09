China inflation rate falls more than expected amid slowdown in cost of both food and non-food
- China's annual inflation dropped to 2.1% Y/Y in October 2022 from 2.8% in the prior month, compared with market consensus of 2.4%.
- This was the lowest figure since May, due to a slowdown in cost of both food and non-food.
- Producer price index, which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products, fell by 1.3 per cent in October, down from a rise of 0.9 per cent in September
- Within CPI, food prices in China rose by 7 per cent from a year earlier in October, compared with 8.8 per cent growth in September, while non-food prices grew by 1.1 per cent last month, year on year, down from a reading of 1.5 per cent growth in September.
- China’s core consumer inflation rate, excluding the volatile prices of food and energy, rose by 0.6 per cent in October compared with a year earlier, unchanged from September.
- On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased by 0.1% in October, compared with estimates and September's reading of 0.3%.
