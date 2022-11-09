Japan current account surplus beats estimates

Nov. 09, 2022 12:52 AM ETEWJ, JEQ, DXJ, FXYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Japan's current account surplus decreased sharply to JPY 909.3 billion in September 2022 from JPY 1,653.2 billion in the same month a year earlier.
  • Still, this was the third straight month of surplus in the current account and the largest figure since March, easily exceeding market consensus of a gain of JPY 234.5 billion.
  • Meantime, the deficit of goods account jumped to JPY 1,759.7 billion from JPY 239.0 billion a year ago, with exports growing by 27.5 percent year-on-year while imports jumped 47.9 percent due to high commodity prices and a slump in yen.
  • Further, the gap in services account widened to JPY 343.1 billion from JPY 213.4 billion.
  • ETFs: JEQ, EWJ, DXJ, FXY.

