Team Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.55, revenue of $218.34M
Nov. 09, 2022 1:16 AM ETTeam, Inc. (TISI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Team press release (NYSE:TISI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.55.
- Revenue of $218.34M (+10.3% Y/Y).
- Grew gross margin by 26% to $56.0M (25.7% of revenues), from $44.5M (22.5% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2021.
- Generated consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $10.6M, up $11.9M from the third quarter of 2021.
- “Looking ahead, we believe stronger industry activity, coupled with the Company’s growing operating and financial momentum, will position TEAM to continue the positive trend in revenue and margins into 2023. Finally, we expect to present our progress on our longer-term commercial, operational, and balance sheet improvement plans in greater detail in 2023".
