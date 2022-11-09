Fiverr International reports Q3 earnings beat; raises FY22 and initiates Q4 guidance

Nov. 09, 2022 1:23 AM ETFiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Fiverr International press release (NYSE:FVRR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 beats by $0.16.
  • Revenue of $82.5M (+11.0% Y/Y) beats by $1.36M.
  • Active buyers as of September 30, 2022 grew to 4.2 million, compared to 4.1 million as of September 30, 2021, an increase of 3% year over year.
  • Spend per buyer as of September 30, 2022 reached $262, compared to $234 as of September 30, 2021, an increase of 12% year over year.
  • Take rate for the period ended September 30, 2022 was 30%, up from 28.4% for the period ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 160 basis points year over year.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin in the third quarter of 2022 was 82.8%, a decrease of 160 basis points from 84.4% in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022 was $6.6M, compared to $7.3M in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Q4’22 outlook: Revenue of $79.8M - $85.8M vs. consensus of $83.66M; Adjusted EBITDA of $7.0M - $8.0M and full year 2022 guidance of Revenue of $334.0M - $340.0M vs. consensus of $336.5M; Adjusted EBITDA of $22.0M - $23.0M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.