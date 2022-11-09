Fiverr International reports Q3 earnings beat; raises FY22 and initiates Q4 guidance
Nov. 09, 2022 1:23 AM ETFiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Fiverr International press release (NYSE:FVRR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 beats by $0.16.
- Revenue of $82.5M (+11.0% Y/Y) beats by $1.36M.
- Active buyers as of September 30, 2022 grew to 4.2 million, compared to 4.1 million as of September 30, 2021, an increase of 3% year over year.
- Spend per buyer as of September 30, 2022 reached $262, compared to $234 as of September 30, 2021, an increase of 12% year over year.
- Take rate for the period ended September 30, 2022 was 30%, up from 28.4% for the period ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 160 basis points year over year.
- Non-GAAP gross margin in the third quarter of 2022 was 82.8%, a decrease of 160 basis points from 84.4% in the third quarter of 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022 was $6.6M, compared to $7.3M in the third quarter of 2021.
- Q4’22 outlook: Revenue of $79.8M - $85.8M vs. consensus of $83.66M; Adjusted EBITDA of $7.0M - $8.0M and full year 2022 guidance of Revenue of $334.0M - $340.0M vs. consensus of $336.5M; Adjusted EBITDA of $22.0M - $23.0M.
