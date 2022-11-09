Japan -0.56%.

China -0.49%. China October CPI 2.1% y/y (expected 2.4%) & PPI -1.3% y/y (expected -1.5%).

China's October data - wholesale inflation fell for the first time since December 2020.

Hong Kong -1.62%.

Australia +0.58%.

India -0.03%.

Overnight, the major US indices are closing higher for the 3rd consecutive day. The gains are led by the Dow industrial average also the pattern for the 3rd consecutive day. The rise in stocks ignored the tumble in the crypto assets. The Dow industrial average up 333.83 points or 1.02% at 33160.82. The S&P 500 index up 21.31 points or 0.56% at 3828.10, while the Nasdaq Composite index up 51.69 points or 0.49% at 10616.21.

New Zealand – Card Spending for October +1.0% m/m (expected 0.2%).

South Korea’s seasonally adjusted October jobless rate came in at 2.8%, unchanged from September, according to the government statistics agency.

Oil prices slid on Wednesday as industry data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected and on worries a rebound in COVID-19 cases in top importer China would hurt fuel demand.

Brent crude futures fell 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $94.92 a barrel by 0454 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 53 cents, or 0.6%, to $88.38 a barrel. The benchmarks fell around 3% on Tuesday.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.29%; S&P 500 -0.22%; Nasdaq -0.08%.