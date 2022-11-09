Veolia Environnement S.A. reports Q3 results; reaffirms FY22 guidance
Nov. 09, 2022 2:00 AM ETVeolia Environnement S.A. (VEOEY), VEOEFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Veolia Environnement S.A. press release (OTCPK:VEOEY): Q3
- Revenue of €30.71B, up 49.1% at constant forex vs. 9M 2021 reported. Compared to 9M 2021 combined Veolia + Suez, organic growth was+13.2%.
- Strong EBITDA growth of +5.2% at constant scope and forex to €4 533 M vs. €4 311 M in 9M 2021 combined.
- Guidance 2022 fully confirmed: Solid organic revenue growth; Efficiency gains above €350M complemented by €100M of synergies coming from the 1st year of integration of Suez; Organic growth of EBITDA between +4% and +6%; Current net income group share around €1.1B, a growth of more than 20%, confirming the earning per share accretion of around 10%; Confirmed 2024 EPS accretion of 40%; Leverage ratio around 3x; Dividend growth in line with current EPS growth
Comments