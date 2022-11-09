ICL Group reports Q3 mixed earnings; updates FY22 guidance range

Nov. 09, 2022 2:28 AM ETICL Group Ltd (ICL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • ICL Group press release (NYSE:ICL): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.49 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $2.52B (+40.8% Y/Y) misses by $140M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1,049M was up 139% versus $438M. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 41.6% was up versus 24.5%. 
  • ICL expects to be at the upper end of its previously issued guidance range, which called for full year adjusted EBITDA of between $3,800 million to $4,000 million, with between $1,500 million to $1,600 million of this amount estimated to come from the company’s specialties focused businesses.

