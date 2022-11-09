Verona Pharma GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.10

Nov. 09, 2022 2:33 AM ETVerona Pharma plc (VRNA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Verona Pharma press release (NASDAQ:VRNA): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.10.
  • Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2022, were $231.7M (June 30, 2022: $111.5M).
  • The company believes cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2022, expected cash receipts from the UK tax credit program and funding expected to become available under the $150.0 million debt facility, will enable Verona Pharma to fund planned operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through at least the end of 2025 including the commercial launch of ensifentrine in the US.

