Honda Motor reports FQ2 results; raises FY23 earnings guidance
Nov. 09, 2022 3:05 AM ETHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC), HNDAFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Honda Motor press release (NYSE:HMC): FQ2 Net income of ¥189.2B.
- Revenue of ¥4255.7B (+25.0% Y/Y).
Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (FY23): Sales revenue: ¥17,400B (prior ¥16,750B, an upward revision of the previously announced forecast by 650 billion yen). Operating profit: ¥870B (prior ¥830B, an upward revision of the previously announced forecast by 40 billion yen). Profit for the fiscal year attributable to owners of the parent: ¥725B (prior 710 billion yen, an upward revision of the previously announced forecast by 15 billion yen).
