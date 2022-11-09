Tidewater slides on pricing ~$120.63M stock offering
Nov. 09, 2022 3:20 AM ETTidewater Inc. (TDW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) stock fell 7.6% after-hours on Tuesday after the firm has priced its underwritten public offering of 3,987,914 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $30.25/share for expected gross proceeds to be ~$120.63M.
- Net proceeds will be used to repurchase from Banyan Overseas warrants exercisable for Tidewater (TDW) shares equal to the number of shares sold in the offering.
- The warrants were issued to Banyan in connection with Tidewater's (TDW) acquisition of Swire Pacific Offshore (now known as Tidewater Offshore) from Banyan.
- The offering is expected to close on November 10, 2022.
- Earlier, Tidewater falls 5% after hours on proposed stock offering.
