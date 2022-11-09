DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Non-GAAP EPS of €0.15, revenue of €465.4M
Nov. 09, 2022 3:53 AM ETDEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (DEUZF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft press release (OTCPK:DEUZF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of €0.15.
- Revenue of €465.4M (+15.4% Y/Y).
- Orders on hand rise to around €830M.
- Adjusted EBIT margin improves to 4.7%.
- With a total of 169,352 units sold, the DEUTZ Group registered an increase in unit sales of 16.5 percent in the reporting period.
- Outlook: Based on its business performance in the first to third quarter, DEUTZ is now forecasting unit sales of between 175,000 and 185,000 DEUTZ engines for 2022. This should result in an increase in revenue to between €1.75 billion and €1.85 billion. The adjusted EBIT margin is likely to be in a range of 4.5 percent to 5.0 percent. Despite this encouraging earnings guidance, free cash flow is expected to be a negative amount in the low- to mid-double-digit millions of euros.
