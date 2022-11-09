Spartan Delta GAAP EPS of C$1.64, revenue of C$347.22M
Nov. 09, 2022 4:12 AM ETSpartan Delta Corp. (DALXF), SDE:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Spartan Delta press release (OTCPK:DALXF): Q3 GAAP EPS of C$1.64.
- Revenue of C$347.22M (+137.7% Y/Y).
- Spartan's Q3 2022 production averaged 72,134 BOE/d (39% liquids), up 56% compared to 46,282 BOE/d (32% liquids) in Q3 2021, with crude oil production increasing 7% compared to Q2 2022.
- The company's operations generated Adjusted Funds Flow of C$201 million (C$1.15 per share, diluted) in Q3 2022, up 189% from C$69 million (C$0.43 per share, diluted) in the same quarter of 2021.
- Free Funds Flow was C$124 million after C$76 million of Capital Expenditures before A&D during the three months ended September 30, 2022.
Comments