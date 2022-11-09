Spartan Delta GAAP EPS of C$1.64, revenue of C$347.22M

Nov. 09, 2022 4:12 AM ETSpartan Delta Corp. (DALXF), SDE:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Spartan Delta press release (OTCPK:DALXF): Q3 GAAP EPS of C$1.64.
  • Revenue of C$347.22M (+137.7% Y/Y).
  • Spartan's Q3 2022 production averaged 72,134 BOE/d (39% liquids), up 56% compared to 46,282 BOE/d (32% liquids) in Q3 2021, with crude oil production increasing 7% compared to Q2 2022.
  • The company's operations generated Adjusted Funds Flow of C$201 million (C$1.15 per share, diluted) in Q3 2022, up 189% from C$69 million (C$0.43 per share, diluted) in the same quarter of 2021.
  • Free Funds Flow was C$124 million after C$76 million of Capital Expenditures before A&D during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.