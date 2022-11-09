London -0.49%.

Germany -0.67%.

France -0.25%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.5%, with travel and leisure stocks shedding as most sectors and major bourses slid into the red.

The midterm elections will determine whether Democrats keep their slim majorities in the House and Senate, or if Republicans will seize control of one or both chambers of the legislature, an outcome that would mean there’s a significant power shift in Washington and the potential for gridlock.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than one basis point to 4.13%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than two basis point to 2.25%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than one basis point to 3.55%.