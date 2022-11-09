Nissan Motor reports 1H results; revises FY22 guidance
Nov. 09, 2022 4:39 AM ETNissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY), NSANFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Nissan Motor press release (OTCPK:NSANY): 1H net income of ¥17.4B
- Revenue of ¥2524.9B (+30.2% Y/Y).
- Outlook: For the 12-month period to March 31, 2023, Nissan expects sales volume to decrease by 7.5% over the previous forecast to 3.7 million units.
- In the second half of the fiscal year, the company expects to face continued shortages of semiconductor supply and increasing raw material prices.
- Nissan has revised its full year forecast for fiscal 2022. The revised forecast reflects a 900.0 billion yen upward adjustment in net revenue and a 110.0 billion yen increase in operating profit compared with the previous forecast.
Net income attributable to owners of the parent has been revised upward by 5 billion yen to 155 billion yen from the previously announced forecast.
