Oryx Petroleum GAAP EPS of $0.04, revenue of $85.1M; narrows FY22 capex guidance

Nov. 09, 2022 4:50 AM ETForza Petroleum Limited (ORXPF), FORZ:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Oryx Petroleum press release (OTCPK:ORXPF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.04.
  • Revenue of $85.1M (+74.7% Y/Y).
  • Average gross (100%) oil production of 15,100 bbl/d (working interest 9,800 bbl/d) in Q3 2022.
  • Sales volumes were 25% higher in Q3 2022 versus Q3 2021 due primarily to successful drilling activity during the last four quarters, and 3% higher versus Q2 2022.
  • Forza Petroleum forecasts $67M of capital expenditure for 2022, down from $72M forecast on May 13, 2022, due to timing issues.
  • The corporation expects cash on hand as of September 30, 2022 and cash receipts from net revenues from sales, exclusively made to the Kurdistan Regional Government at the tie-in to the Kurdistan Oil Export Pipeline, will fund its forecasted capital expenditures and operating and administrative costs through the end of December 2023 and the $76.2 million in deferred purchase consideration, falling due at end of March 2023, owing in connection with the original acquisition of the Hawler license area.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.