Oryx Petroleum GAAP EPS of $0.04, revenue of $85.1M; narrows FY22 capex guidance
Nov. 09, 2022 4:50 AM ETForza Petroleum Limited (ORXPF), FORZ:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Oryx Petroleum press release (OTCPK:ORXPF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.04.
- Revenue of $85.1M (+74.7% Y/Y).
- Average gross (100%) oil production of 15,100 bbl/d (working interest 9,800 bbl/d) in Q3 2022.
- Sales volumes were 25% higher in Q3 2022 versus Q3 2021 due primarily to successful drilling activity during the last four quarters, and 3% higher versus Q2 2022.
- Forza Petroleum forecasts $67M of capital expenditure for 2022, down from $72M forecast on May 13, 2022, due to timing issues.
- The corporation expects cash on hand as of September 30, 2022 and cash receipts from net revenues from sales, exclusively made to the Kurdistan Regional Government at the tie-in to the Kurdistan Oil Export Pipeline, will fund its forecasted capital expenditures and operating and administrative costs through the end of December 2023 and the $76.2 million in deferred purchase consideration, falling due at end of March 2023, owing in connection with the original acquisition of the Hawler license area.
Comments