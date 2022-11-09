adidas AG reports Q3 results; outlook of FY22 impacted by termination of the adidas Yeezy partnership
Nov. 09, 2022 5:04 AM ETadidas AG (ADDYY), ADDDFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- adidas AG press release (OTCQX:ADDYY): Q3 net income from continuing operations of €66M.
- Revenue of €6.41B (+11.5% Y/Y).
- Currency-neutral sales up 4%, reflecting continued double-digit growth outside Greater China.
- Double-digit growth in e-commerce in EMEA, North America, and Latin America.
- Gross margin down 1.0pp to 49.1% as price increases were more than offset by increased supply chain costs, higher discounting, and an unfavorable market mix.
- Operating profit of €564 million reflecting an operating margin of 8.8%.
- Impact from termination of adidas Yeezy partnership incorporated into 2022 outlook: Adidas now expects currency-neutral revenues for the total company to grow at a low-single-digit rate in 2022. The company’s gross margin is now expected to be around 47.0% in 2022. adidas now forecasts its operating margin to be around 2.5% in 2022 and net income from continuing operations to reach a level of around € 250 million.
- In 2023, the company expects the non-recurrence of the one-off costs of around € 500 million occurred in 2022 to have a positive impact on the net income development in the same magnitude. In total, the program, which will result in one-off costs of around € 50 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, is expected to compensate cost headwinds 5 of up to € 500 million in 2023. In addition, it is expected to deliver a positive profit contribution of around € 200 million next year.
