Taiwan Semiconductor plans multibillion-dollar Arizona factory expansion - WSJ
Nov. 09, 2022 5:21 AM ETTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) shares gained over 2% premarket on reports that the Taiwanese chipmaker is planning another multibillion-dollar factory investment in Arizona, U.S.
- The company plans to build an advanced semiconductor plant north of Phoenix with an investment estimated to be roughly similar to the $12B it committed two years ago, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
- The report added that the facility would manufacture the 3-nanometer transistors, with an official announcement to be made in the coming months.
- Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
- Last year, Reuters had reported that Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) was weighing plans to pump tens of billions of dollars more into cutting-edge chip factories in the U.S. state of Arizona.
