Taiwan Semiconductor plans multibillion-dollar Arizona factory expansion - WSJ

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) plant in Tainan Science Park, Taiwan

BING-JHEN HONG/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) shares gained over 2% premarket on reports that the Taiwanese chipmaker is planning another multibillion-dollar factory investment in Arizona, U.S.
  • The company plans to build an advanced semiconductor plant north of Phoenix with an investment estimated to be roughly similar to the $12B it committed two years ago, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
  • The report added that the facility would manufacture the 3-nanometer transistors, with an official announcement to be made in the coming months.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
  • Last year, Reuters had reported that Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) was weighing plans to pump tens of billions of dollars more into cutting-edge chip factories in the U.S. state of Arizona.
