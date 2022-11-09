Spirit AeroSystems prices $900M debt offering

Nov. 09, 2022 5:36 AM ETSpirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) upsized and priced a private offering of $900M of 9.375% senior secured first lien notes due 2029.
  • The offering size was initially $800M.
  • Spirit plans to use the net proceeds to fund a tender offer for any and all of the $500M outstanding 5.500% senior secured first lien notes due 2025 and to solicit consents to amend certain provisions relating to these notes; to redeem outstanding 3.950% senior notes due 2023; and to pay related fees etc.
  • The company noted that any remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the redemption or buy back of debt.
  • The offering is expected to close around Nov. 23

