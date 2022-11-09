Peabody subsidiaries upsize term loan offer

Nov. 09, 2022 6:05 AM ETPeabody Energy Corporation (BTU)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Peabody (NYSE:BTU) subsidiaries have increased the aggregate principal amount of their previously announced offer to purchase their 10.000% senior secured term loan due 2024 to up to any and all outstanding $114.6M term loan debt.
  • On September 19, 2022, the co-issuers repurchased ~$20.4M of the term loan at a weighted average purchase price of 105.91% of par, in accordance with the Credit Agreement, and announced the offer to purchase for cash any and all of the $81.5M outstanding principal amount of their 10.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 at a purchase price equal to 105.91% of the principal amount of the notes repurchased in the notes Offer, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to but excluding, the settlement date for the notes offer.
  • On October 27, 2022, both the notes offer and the separate term loan offer were extended to remain open until 5:00 p.m. ET on November 18, 2022.
  • As of 5:00 p.m. ET on November 8, 2022, $64.11M aggregate principal amount of notes had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn.

Comments (1)

