Townsquare Media Non-GAAP EPS of $0.47, revenue of $120.6M, lowers FY guidance

Nov. 09, 2022 6:13 AM ETTownsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Townsquare Media press release (NYSE:TSQ): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.47.
  • Revenue of $120.6M (+8.4% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 6.0%
  • Total Digital net revenue increased 16.6%
  • Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions ("Townsquare Interactive") net revenue increased 9.7%
  • Digital Advertising net revenue increased 21.3%
  • Total Digital Adjusted Operating Income increased 7.1%
  • Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Adjusted Operating Income increased 4.3%
  • Digital Advertising Adjusted Operating Income increased 8.7%
  • Broadcast Advertising net revenue increased 3.4%
  • Guidance:
  • For the fourth quarter of 2022, net revenue is expected to be between $116.0 million and $122.0 million (+5% to +10% as compared to the prior year), and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $27.7 million and $30.7 million (+8% to +20% as compared to the prior year).

  • For the full year 2022, net revenue is expected to be between approximately $459 million and $465 million (+10% to +11% as compared to the prior year) from prior view of $465M-$480M, and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between approximately $113 million and $116 million (+8% to +10% as compared to the prior year) from prior view of $116M- $121M

