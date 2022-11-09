Ceva CEO Gideon Wertheizer to retire

Nov. 09, 2022 6:17 AM ETCEVA, Inc. (CEVA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA) has announced the planned retirement of CEO Gideon Wertheizer at the end of 2022.
  • Technology industry veteran Amir Panush has been unanimously appointed as the new CEO,  effective January 1st, 2023. Panush joins CEVA from InvenSense, a TDK group company, where he served as CEO and General Manager of the MEMS Sensors Business Group
  • Mr. Wertheizer will continue to serve as an active member of CEVA's board of directors and will be employed in an advisory role in the near term to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.