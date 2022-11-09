Ceva CEO Gideon Wertheizer to retire
Nov. 09, 2022 6:17 AM ETCEVA, Inc. (CEVA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA) has announced the planned retirement of CEO Gideon Wertheizer at the end of 2022.
- Technology industry veteran Amir Panush has been unanimously appointed as the new CEO, effective January 1st, 2023. Panush joins CEVA from InvenSense, a TDK group company, where he served as CEO and General Manager of the MEMS Sensors Business Group
- Mr. Wertheizer will continue to serve as an active member of CEVA's board of directors and will be employed in an advisory role in the near term to ensure a smooth leadership transition.
